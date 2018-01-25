ICA files police report over fake website

The authority says it is working to bring down the unauthorised website which is phishing for visa and passport numbers.

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) has filed a police report over a fake ICA website that is phishing for visitors' visa and passport numbers.

ICA said on Thursday (Jan 25) that it is working to bring down the fake website, http://evisasg.mom. As of 2.20pm on Thursday, the website was still online.

The authority advised members of the public to use only its official website at www.ica.gov.sg for all informational and transactional needs concerning ICA matters.

"We would like to assure everyone that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," it said.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes."

There have been several similar incidents involving fake ICA websites in the past, including one in October last year.

Advertisement