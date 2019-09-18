Nearly S$30,000 worth of e-vaporisers, accessories seized after detection at Changi Airfreight Centre

SINGAPORE: Nearly S$30,000 worth of electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and accessories were seized last week after authorities uncovered a suspicious package at Changi Airfreight Centre, the Health and Sciences Authority (HSA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Sep 18).

Eleven suspects are assisting HSA in investigations, the news release added.

On Sep 9, immigration officers at Changi Airfreight Centre noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a consignment of 31 parcels.

Following further checks, they found that the parcels contained 27 sets of e-vaporisers and 400 pieces of related accessories, which are prohibited in Singapore.

HSA was then alerted and conducted further investigations, the release said.

On Sep 12 and 13, the agency searched the homes of the consignees and seized additional sets of e-vaporisers and accessories.

Parcels containing e-vaporisers and related accessories seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Sep 9, 2019. (Photo: ICA)

This brought the total number seized to 63 sets of e-vaporisers and 2,368 accessories, with a street value of S$29,460.

The suspects had ordered the e-vaporisers from overseas online sellers and declared them as toys to evade the law, the release added.

E-vaporisers and accessories seized during house searches by authorities on Sep 12 and 13, 2019. (Photo: HSA)

E-VAPORISERS STRICTLY PROHIBITED IN SINGAPORE

"HSA takes a serious view on the smuggling and peddling of e-vaporisers and will continue to clamp down on such activities," the authorities said.

Through HSA's ground operations in the first eight months this year, the illegal activities of 43 such peddlers in Singapore have been stopped, they added in the joint release.

E-vaporisers and accessories seized during house searches by authorities on Sep 12 and 13, 2019. (Photo: HSA)

"HSA will continue to work closely with ICA through online surveillance and strict border checks to curb the smuggling and peddling of such products," the release said.

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to six months or both. The use, purchase or possession of e-vaporisers is also an offence, punishable with a fine up to S$2,000.

"The public should not purchase any e-vaporisers, including through the Internet, to be brought into Singapore. The public should also refrain from using e-vaporisers and discard any e-vaporisers they have in possession," the joint release said.