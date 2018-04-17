ICA issues warning over fake website, files police report

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) warned on Tuesday (Apr 17) of a fake ICA website that is phishing for visitors’ visa and passport numbers.

ICA said it has filed a police report over the website, www.mom-sg-gov.ml/save.ica.gov.sg/save-public/index.html, and is working to bring down the website.

It has advised members of the public to exercise caution so as not to fall prey to such websites and to only use the official website at www.ica.gov.sg for all informational and transactional needs concerning ICA matters.

"We would like to assure everyone that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," said ICA in a public advisory.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes."

There have been previous instances of fake ICA websites, including one in January and another incident in October last year.

Advertisement