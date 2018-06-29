ICA foils two attempts to bring in Kratom at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: It might be passed off as a herbal drink, but Kratom is prohibited in Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Friday (Jun 29).

Kratom, also known as "ketum", "ithang", "biak biak" or "thom", is a controlled substance. It contains prohibited drugs Mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine.

ICA officers foiled two attempts to bring in Kratom in liquid form through Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this week. Both cases involved Malaysian motorcyclists, who have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Kratom liquid concealed in a soft drink bottle seized on Jun 28 at Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: ICA)

If convicted, the duo may be jailed for up to 30 years and receive at least five strokes of the cane.

ICA said that Kratom can come in the form of fresh leaves, dried leaves or as a powdered extract. The fresh leaves can be chewed on while the dried leaves and powdered extract will be made into a drink after they are boiled.

The United States based National Institute on Drug Abuse says Kratom leaves contain compounds that can produce psychoactive, or mind-altering, effects. It adds that commercial forms of kratom are sometimes laced with other compounds that have caused deaths.



