ICA makes police report over scam calls

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has made a police report, after some members of the public received scam calls that appear to be from the agency.



Some of the calls were made through an automated operator system, said ICA in a news release on Tuesday (May 15).

Members of the public were then instructed to collect documents or parcels from ICA, submit documents or provide personal particulars for investigation purposes.

"The ICA would like to clarify that these calls were not made by our officers. We have made a police report," said the authority. "ICA takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust in ICA."

It advised members of the public to ignore such calls and the caller's instructions. They should also avoid giving out personal information such as names, identification numbers, passport details, contact details or banking and credit card details.

ICA said anyone with related information on these scam calls can call the helpline at 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg.



