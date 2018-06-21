Man caught smuggling more than 6,800 sachets of chewing tobacco at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man was caught smuggling more than 6,800 sachets of chewing tobacco via Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Jun 19).

The 35-year-old driver appeared "nervous and (was) avoiding eye contact", said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

After sensing something was amiss, ICA officers conducted further checks and found the sachets hidden in modified compartments of the car.

The sachets were stuffed under the front passenger floor mat, in the rear boot door as well as in the side doors.

Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is investigating the case, added ICA.

The authority added that it will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts.



In July last year, a Singaporean man was the first person to be convicted under changes to the Tobacco (Control of Adevertisments and Sale) Act, which banned the import, distribution and sale of emerging tobacco products.

According to the HSA website, anyone convicted of importing chewing tobacco can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to 6 months.

It added that any chewing tobacco imported into the country will be seized and confiscated.

