Man tries to smuggle cigarettes through Tuas Checkpoint with wife and son in car

SINGAPORE: A total of 180 cartons and 1,041 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Tuas Checkpoint on Sep 8, the authority said on Monday (Sep 10).



ICA said in a Facebook post that the contraband was hidden in various modified compartments of a Singapore-registered car.

The car was driven by a 35-year-old Singaporean man. He was returning to Singapore with his wife and their seven-year-old son.

The case was referred to Singapore Customs and court proceedings were ongoing, said ICA.

In a separate case on Monday, ICA officers found 5,066 sachets of chewing tobacco at the Woodlands Checkpoint.



ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that its officers had referred a Malaysia-registered car driven by a 32-year-old Malaysian man for further checks as it entered the checkpoint.

The sachets were found at the rear bumper, left and right side skirting, and undercarriage of the car.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," the authority said.