ICA officer charged with abusing power, accepting sexual favours

SINGAPORE: A staff sergeant with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was charged on Thursday (Sep 27) with 33 counts of abusing his authority, including accepting sexual favours.

Chin Peng Sum, 51, was charged with four counts of accepting sex from two women, Zhu Shirong and Wang Chenghong, in return for recommending the extension of their Special Pass, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.

Chin also faces two counts of abetment for instigating Wang and another woman, Tang Yuanyuan, to delete incriminatory text messages exchanged between them and him in connection with an ongoing investigation against him.



He was also charged with one count of obstructing the course of justice by deleting 37 incriminatory text messages exchanged between Zhu and him.

Chin also allegedly tipped off Zhu, Wang, Tang and another woman known as Yan Yan about impending raids by an enforcement agency to prevent them from being arrested for vice-related and immigration offences, said CPIB.

For this, he was charged with 13 counts of communicating information he was not authorised to and another 13 counts of obstructing the course of justice.



"It is a serious offence for public officers to act in their own interests and use their position to solicit corrupt benefits," said CPIB.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."



The case will be heard again on Oct 25.