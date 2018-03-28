ICA officers seize more than 13,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have seized more than 13,000 cartons ​​​​​​​of cigarettes at two locations that were concealed in a container and hidden compartments on a bus.

The total duty on the hauls amounted to more than S$1.4 million.



According to a news release on Wednesday (Mar 28), the first seizure took place at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Sunday at about 8.30am after an officer noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a container that was declared to contain 1,600 pairs of safety shoes in 18 pallets.

After directing the 20-footer container for inspection, the officer discovered 10,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded was about S$1.12 million and S$81,410, respectively.



Duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered at Tuas Checkpoint on Mar 26. (Photo: ICA)

The second seizure took place on Sunday at about 2.50pm after a Singapore-registered bus driven by a 57-year-old Singaporean man arrived at Tuas Checkpoint.

ICA officers discovered 2,999 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from "modified compartments" placed within the staircase and floorboard of the bus. The total duty and GST evaded amounted to about S$294,540 and S$21,410, respectively.

All cigarettes, as well as the 57-year-old driver, have been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

The vehicle used in such offences is liable to be forfeited.