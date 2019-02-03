Man arrested for possession of firecrackers at Tuas checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of 49 firecrackers at Tuas checkpoint, police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint news release on Sunday (Feb 3).

Authorities said on Feb 2 at about 8.30pm, an ICA officer directed a Malaysian-registered car driven by a man for checks at the Tuas checkpoint.

During checks, the ICA officer found a box containing 49 firecrackers in the boot of the car, authorities added.

The man was placed under arrest for possession of dangerous fireworks under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. The case was referred to the police and firecrackers were seized for investigations, the release said.

If convicted, the man will be liable to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The security checks are critical to our nation’s security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.

"The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore," police and ICA said in the news release.

