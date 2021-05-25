ICA seizes 110kg of sex enhancement products, condoms

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have "foiled an attempt" to smuggle17 bottles of Chinese wine, 110kg of sex enhancement products and condoms, as well as counterfeit apparel.

The authority said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 25) that the items, which were in a container, were seized on May 15 at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.

“The items were declared as home decoration, stationery sets and plastic bags,” ICA said.

“The smuggled items were uncovered when officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the container and proceeded to conduct unstuffing operations at the importer’s premises.”

Sex enhancement products seized by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/ICA)

Bottles of Chinese wine seized by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/ICA)

Counterfeit apparel seized by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/ICA)

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Customs for further investigation.

“As guardians of Singapore’s borders, ICA is Singapore’s first and last line of defence,” the authority said.

"Those with ill intent could use similar methods of concealment to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to thwart smuggling attempts at the checkpoints so as to safeguard Singapore’s borders.”

