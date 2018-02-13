ICA seizes pop-pops, firecracker strips at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have intercepted two attempts to illegally bring in boxes of pop-pops and firecracker strips through Tuas Checkpoint over the last four days.

The items have been seized, ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 13).

The first incident happened on Saturday. Officers found five boxes of pop-pops under the front passenger seat of a Singapore-registered car, said ICA.

Then on Monday, officers found 39 strips of firecrackers in the boot of another Singapore-registered car. The items were seized and a 37-year-old man was referred to the police for further investigations, ICA added.

The immigration authority stressed that both pop-pops and firecrackers are prohibited items under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

"Additionally, controlled items such as bak kwa, eggs and potted plants are subject to travellers' allowance only from approved countries," ICA said in the post.



Last week, ICA officers intercepted two illegal attempts to bring in large quantities of bak kwa from Malaysia through Woodlands Checkpoint.



Travellers are reminded that Malaysia is not an approved country for personal import of meat products and eggs, ICA added.

