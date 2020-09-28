Moving house? Singapore residents can report new address via e-service from October

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans and permanent residents who need to report a change in their residential address can do so online from October, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Sep 28).

Currently, residents who move to a new home in Singapore have to update their address in person at a Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP), Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) or the ICA building.

They also have to present their identity card (IC) and documentary evidence of their new address to change the address reflected on their IC.

Meanwhile, those moving to or changing an overseas address need to email ICA to report the change.

Under the National Registration Act, all IC holders need to update their address within 28 days of moving into a new home, whether the residence is located in or outside of Singapore, said ICA.

From Oct 1, Singapore residents will be able to do so online, and use their SingPass to access the change of address e-service on ICA's website.

This is part of ICA's ongoing efforts to "digitalise" its services, the authority said.

After applying online, applicants will receive a unique PIN sent by mail to their new address within three to five days. International delivery time will differ depending on the postal service of the country.

Applicants will then have to enter the PIN via the e-service as a way to verify the new address. Upon verification, they will receive an acknowledgement that the change is successful.

The new address will also be updated within one working day in the databases of public agencies in the One-Stop Address Reporting (OSCARS) initiative, said ICA.

After the online request has been made and verified, a sticker bearing the new address will be mailed to applicants, who must stick it on the back of their ICs.

This new e-service will be available in English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

Singapore residents living in the same household can update their address in a single application, said ICA.

Applicants may also appoint proxies who are SingPass holders to submit an application on their behalf.

The proxies must provide the applicant's IC number and its date of issue to access the e-service. They must also obtain and enter the PIN mailed to the applicant's new address to complete the process.

The police will stop processing requests for change of address at NPPs and NPCs from December.

Singapore residents who are unable to change their address online and have no proxies to assist them may visit ICA for assistance.

"ICA would like to remind users of the new e-service that enforcement action will be taken against anyone who misuses it," it said.

Under the National Registration Regulations, anyone who reports a false residential address face a fine of up to S$3,000, jail of up to two years or both.

It is also an offence if the user does not follow through to stick the new address label on the IC, the authority added.