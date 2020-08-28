Singapore residents to receive SingPass notifications on matters regarding identity card, passport

SINGAPORE: Singapore residents with registered SingPass accounts will start receiving digital push notifications on identity card (IC) and passport-related matters from next month, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Aug 28).



Currently, Singapore citizens and permanent residents receive hardcopy letters or email notifications for such matters.



From Sep 1, these notifications will be sent either to their SingPass mobile application or as an SMS to the mobile number registered to their SingPass account.



These notifications will include a link that directs the user to the ICA website to begin their transactions or check on the outcome of their applications.



ICA said its digital push notification service will cover a variety of matters regarding ICs and passports.



This includes notification for passport renewal, approval of passport or IC application, notification on the recovery of lost ICs as well as eAppointment confirmations and reminders.



This new digital service, launched in partnership with GovTech, enables Singapore residents to receive these notifications in a more direct and timely manner, said ICA.



More digital push notification services for ICA’s other products and services will be progressively rolled out.



Sample of mobile phone screenshots with the push notifications. (Images: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Under the existing notification process, Singaporeans receive a hardcopy letter nine months before their passport’s expiry. The letter also provides information on how to apply for a new passport.



Similarly, letters are also sent to let successful Singapore passport applicants know that their passport is ready for collection. The same applies to Singapore residents two weeks before their 30th or 55th birthday, who are reminded via hardcopy hardcopy notification cards to re-register their IC.

ICA said Singapore residents should ensure that their SingPass contact details are updated to ensure that they will be able to receive the new digital push notifications.



They should also activate the push notifications function in their SingPass mobile app.

Those who do not have a SingPass account will continue to receive hardcopy letters or emails if they have registered an email address with ICA.



Singapore residents can also log into MyICA to access IC and passport notifications and check on the status of related transactions.