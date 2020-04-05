ICA to restrict counter services under new COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Sunday (Apr 5) that it will be restricting counter services at its building along Kallang Road for urgent matters that have pre-approved appointments only.

This as enhanced safe distancing measures, described by authorities as a “circuit breaker” to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore, are set to kick in from Tuesday to May 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announced on Friday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, these measures require non-essential businesses to close for about a month and schools to move to full home-based learning.

In its media release, ICA said members of the public who require urgent services at the ICA Building on or after Apr 7 will need to first submit a request on its website.



It will take up to one working day for the request to be processed.

Only those who receive an approved appointment letter will be granted entry into the ICA Building.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Urgent services available over the counter at the ICA Building under elevated safe distancing measures:

For citizens:

• Birth Registration

• Urgent Citizenship Registration

• Death Registration

• Urgent IC Replacement

• Urgent Passport Collection

• Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance and Loyalty



For Permanent Residents

• Urgent Application for Certificate of Identity

• Urgent PR Completion of Formalities



For visitors:

• Urgent Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP)/Student’s Pass (STP) Completion of Formalities

• LTVP/STP Cancellation

• Urgent Social Visit Pass extension

• Lost Passport (for foreign visitors)



ICA also urged members of the public to use the ICA e-Services for transactions and defer all non-urgent visits to its building.

Its e-Appointment service will be suspended during the period when the enhanced measures are in place.

Those who have made appointments on or after Apr 7 will need to defer their visits to the ICA Building until after May 4.



More information can be found on its website. ICA’s call centre services 6391 6100 will continue to be available.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram