ICA uncovers nearly 70,000 cans of duty-unpaid beer declared as fruit punch

SINGAPORE: Nearly 70,000 cans of duty-unpaid beer, which had been declared as fruit punch, was uncovered by the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Feb 19).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, ICA said officers detected 69,048 cans of duty-unpaid beer in a consignment at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.

The unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of the goods is about S$86,580 and S$20,140 respectively, said ICA.

It added that this method of concealment "is a cause for concern" as people with ill intent might smuggle security items into Singapore the same way.

The Singapore Customs is investigating the case.

Earlier this month, ICA said the number of contraband smuggling cases detected at checkpoints rose by 2.6 per cent to 90,327 last year.

An average of 247 cases of smuggling attempts are also detected at checkpoints daily, it added.