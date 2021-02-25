ICA warns of fake website, says no data compromised
SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned on Thursday (Feb 25) of a fake website mimicking its own. ICA also said no data had been compromised.
The fake website (ica-mom.online) looks identical to the official website (www.ica.gov.sg), said ICA.
As of 10.30am on Thursday, the website was still online.
The authority said that it takes a serious view of such fake websites, as they "undermine public trust" in its systems and processes.
ICA has also made a police report on the matter.
"We would also like to assure members of public that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," it said.
"We are working to bring down the website and will continue to monitor the situation."