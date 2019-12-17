Emergency exercise at JB CIQ Complex on Wednesday night: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers should plan their journey if they are intending to use the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (Dec 18) from 10pm to 12am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an advisory.



During this period, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Johor Bahru Sentral will be conducting an emergency exercise at the BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Bus Terminal.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Those who need to travel using the land checkpoints may wish to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead," ICA said.



ICA added that it seeks the understanding and cooperation of all travellers.