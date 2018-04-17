Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain to play in Singapore for 2018 International Champions Cup

Mediacorp will return as the official broadcaster, and will be screening all matches live on Toggle.

SINGAPORE: Football giants Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go head to head at the Singapore National Stadium for the International Champions Cup (ICC) from Jul 26 to Jul 30.

Event organisers Relevent and Catalyst Media Group announced on Tuesday (Apr 17) that the 2018 ICC, currently in its sixth instalment, will take on a new global format featuring the largest number of clubs, matches and venues to date.

This year’s Cup features 18 top-tier clubs playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore. This will also mark PSG’s first visit to Singapore.

CMG chairman and president Patrick Murphy said: “The support we witnessed in Singapore ... last year was phenomenal, and we are excited to return to the National Stadium as this year’s only Asian stop in a revamped global tournament format."

Kicking off the tournament on Jul 26, Atletico will face Arsenal in a highly anticipated meeting.

The two teams have been drawn to play each other in the semi-finals of the Europa League and are one step closer to qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

France’s most successful team, PSG, will lock horns with Arsenal on Jul 28 in a rematch of their 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage. Of the four previous meetings between PSG and Arsenal, all but one have ended in draws. In 1994, the North London team beat the French outfit by one goal.

The final match on Jul 30 will pit champion of Ligue 1, PSG, against Atletico – only the second time both teams have met on the pitch.

Robert Pires of Arsenal. (Photo: ICC)

Legends from each of the participating clubs – Robert Pires of Arsenal, Jose Luis Caminero of Atletico Madrid and Maxwell Scherrer of Paris Saint-Germain – were in Singapore to mark the launch of the tournament and to announce the fixtures.

Deputy chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board Melissa Ow said: “We are pleased to be the only Asia-Pacific stop of the revamped International Champions Cup this year, making Singapore an attractive destination for fans within and beyond Asia this July."

In an update on their website, Arsenal announced that their Singapore fixtures against Atletico and PSG will be their only matches outside Europe this summer.

Arsenal Chief Executive, Ivan Gazidis, said: “It will give some of our many fans in the region the chance to see the team in action and I know playing against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will produce two exciting matches and give the team some very good preparation ahead of the new season.”

Mediacorp will return as the official broadcaster, and will be screening all 2018 International Champions Cup matches live on Toggle. Selected matches, including all three matches in Singapore, will also be screened live on oktoSports.

Ticket sales will begin at 10am on Apr 30 via the Sports Hub website and Sports Hub Box offices.

2018 International Champions Cup Singapore fixtures (National Stadium):