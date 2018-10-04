Iceberg lettuce containing high levels of pesticide recalled from NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has issued a recall for iceberg lettuce sold at NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets.

The recall comes after the iceberg lettuce from a Malaysian farm were found to contain high levels of fipronil, a "wide-spectrum pesticide", AVA said on Thursday (Oct 4).



Advertisement

The implicated product is imported by Go Fresh Impex for sale at the two supermarket chains. AVA has directed the importer to conduct a recall, which is ongoing, the agency said.

Iceberg lettuce sold at NTUC FairPrice that are affected by the recall come with the supplier code 40.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products may contact the respective supermarket retail outlets for enquiries," AVA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency advised the public to practise good food safety by washing and soaking vegetables to remove any pesticide residue before cooking or consumption.

A Sheng Siong spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia the supermarket chain has removed the affected products from its shelves, and has brought in iceberg lettuce from a different supplier.

"Customers who have purchased the affected product from Sheng Siong may return the product with its proof of purchase to any of our stores for a full refund," it said.