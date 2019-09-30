Non-compliant cladding found on building at International Business Park, industry professional fined

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has fined the Qualified Person for the development of ICON@International Business Park (ICON@IBP), after the discovery of non-compliant cladding on the building's facade.



The industry professional had known since April last year that composite panels used as cladding for the building did not meet fire safety requirements, but failed to inform SCDF, the agency said in a news release on Monday (Sep 30).



A Qualified Person, usually an architect or professional engineer, is expected to supervise the testing of composite panels taken from project sites, confirm the scale of how they are used and where the panels are to be installed on site.



Last March, the building's owner conducted a burn test on the composite panels to check that they were compliant with fire safety requirements. The panels failed the test.

The Qualified Person was aware of the failed test result in April last year but did not inform SCDF, as required under the Fire Safety Act.

It was only in July this year that the building's owner informed SCDF about the cladding.

"This prolonged duration between the burn test and the reporting of the test result is unacceptable," said SCDF. "The (Qualified Person) was not involved in follow-up discussions between the building owner and the main contractor about rectification actions, before the building owner informed SCDF of the non-compliant cladding."

The building's owner has 60 days to remove the non-compliant cladding.

SCDF has conducted an on-site fire safety assessment of the building and found that it is safe for occupancy, based on existing fire safety provisions.

"SCDF has also established, based on checks with the local distributor and certification body, that this is an isolated case as ICON@IBP is the only building in Singapore that used the Alcompo brand of composite panels as cladding," said the agency. The cladding is no longer available on the market.

The building owner will also have to carry out fire safety measures within the next fortnight, including checking that the fire safety system is in good condition, conducting evacuation drills and appointing people to carry out regular fire watches.



SCDF has also recommended to the Board of Architects that the Qualified Person be suspended.

On May 4, 2017, a 54-year-old woman was killed in a fire at an industrial building at 30 Toh Guan Road. An investigation found that non-compliant composite panels were used as cladding on the building's exterior.

