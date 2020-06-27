Shoppers, workers evacuated after fire at IKEA Alexandra warehouse

SINGAPORE: Scores of people were evacuated on Saturday (Jun 27) after a fire raised the alarm at IKEA Alexandra.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 3pm.

The blaze, which involved electrical equipment, was extinguished by store staff before SCDF arrived. No one was injured, SCDF added.

In a Facebook post at about 4.45pm, IKEA Singapore said the incident involved "logistic equipment" and that the store was closed temporarily as a safety measure.



Several customers affected by the fire took to social media to share footage of people leaving the store earlier in the day.

djxhsixiw came all the way to Ikea , Alexandra outlet is CLOSED BECAUSE OF A FIRE ALARM 🥵 pic.twitter.com/7Rx3IO9UEh — Elsa☁️'^' D-595 ♡︎ (@mochimyeon_) June 27, 2020

An SCDF fire engine was seen parked at the entrance of the IKEA outlet. The main doors of the store were also cordoned off and a sign informed members of the public that the store was closed.



Head of corporate communication of IKEA Southeast Asia, Corinna Schuler told CNA that a small fire broke out at the back end of the store's warehouse.



"An IKEA co-worker quickly extinguished the fire. The smoke detectors raised an alarm and the SCDF was on the scene within minutes. All customers and co-workers in the store were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured and there was minimal damage to property," she said.

IKEA is working closely with the authorities to investigate the fire and the store is expected to open again on Saturday evening, said Ms Schuler.

