IKEA recalls some plates, bowls, mugs amid safety concerns

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is recalling its Heroisk and Talrika lines of plates, bowls and mugs as they may break and potentially cause burns if they contain hot food or beverages.

While no known incidents of breakage have been reported in Singapore, IKEA has issued the recall as a precaution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs as they can break and potentially cause burns due to hot content,” the retailer said in a Facebook post.

“All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite this we have received reports of the products breaking.”



According to IKEA's website, the Talrika tableware series is made of PLA (polylactic acid) plastic, “a sustainable, renewable and durable plant-based material”. The retailer also described Heroisk items as being made from "renewable plastic".

Both product lines are no longer available for sale on IKEA’s website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers who have purchased the affected products are advised to stop using them and return the items to IKEA’s outlets in Alexandra, Jurong or Tampines for a full refund. Receipts for purchases are not required, the company added.

Customers in Singapore can contact the IKEA Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868 for more information.

