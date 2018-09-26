Ikea recalls Calypso ceiling lamp after reports of glass shades falling

SINGAPORE: Furniture giant Ikea has recalled its Calypso ceiling lamp after reports of the glass shades falling, it said on Wednesday (Sep 26).

"IKEA urges customers who have purchased the Calypso ceiling lamp after Aug 1, 2016 to double check the date stamp on the product," Ikea Singapore said on its Facebook page.

Lamps with these date stamps: 1625 to 1744 (yyww) have been recalled as a precaution after customers reported that the glass shades fell. No known incidents have been reported in Singapore, it added.

“We urge all customers that own a Calypso ceiling lamp produced within the affected date stamps to return the product to the nearest Ikea store for a full refund. Proof of purchase/receipt is not required,” Ikea said.

Customers can contact Ikea’s customer contact centre at +65 6786 6868 for more information.





