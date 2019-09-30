IKEA recalls children’s bib due to choking hazard

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Monday (Sep 30) announced a recall of its MATVRA children’s bib in red and blue, saying the product could be a choking hazard.

“It has come to our attention that there is a risk for the button to come off if the child pulls at it,” said IKEA Sweden’s business area manager Emelie Knoester.

No known incidents have been reported in Singapore, said the company in a media release, adding that the product was recalled as a precautionary measure.

Customers who have bought the blue/red two-pack MATVRA bibs are advised to stop using them.

They can return the product for a full refund or for a similar product. “A proof of purchase (receipt) is not required,” said IKEA.

A different set of bibs with the same name - MATVRA fruit/vegetable pattern in green and yellow - are safe to use, said IKEA, as they are of a different material and design.

Customers in Singapore can contact the IKEA Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868 for more information.