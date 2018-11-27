IKEA recalls extendable dining table amid safety concerns

SINGAPORE: IKEA has issued a recall for the white frosted GLIVARP extendable dining table after it received reports of the extension piece on the table detaching from its rails.

Customers who have purchased the table are urged to stop using it immediately and return the product to the nearest IKEA store for a full refund, the furniture giant said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 27). No proof of purchase or receipt is required.



Advertisement

However, it said that no known incidents have been reported in Singapore.

The GLIVARP range of tables also come in transparent and chrome-plated versions, but only the white frosted version has been affected by the recall.

"There is a risk for the extension to detach from the rails which may lead to the extension collapsing," said Ms Cindy Andersen, business manager of Kitchen and Dining at IKEA Sweden.

"The safety of customers is a top priority for IKEA, which is why we choose to recall the affected batch as a precautionary measure."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers can contact IKEA Singapore's customer contact centre at +65 6786 6868 for more information.



IKEA's last recall was in September when it received reports of glass shades falling from its Calypso ceiling lamp.