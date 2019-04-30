IKEA recalls SUNDVIK changing table-chest for repair after incidents of children falling

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA on Tuesday (Apr 30) announced a recall for repair service of its SUNDVIK changing table and chest after it received reports of children falling.

In a Facebook post, IKEA Singapore wrote that it has received three reports of incidents where “the foldable part” of the furniture came loose, causing children to fall off the changing table.

Advertisement

The company urged those who have the changing table and chest to secure the folding part with the safety locking fittings provided and to contact IKEA to receive new ones, free of charge, if they have lost them.

As a precautionary measure, the furniture is being recalled for repair services.

NOT USED ACCORDING TO INSTRUCTION

In the incidents where the children have fallen off the changing table, the safety locking fittings were not used according to instruction, IKEA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“IKEA has seen that customers tend to use the product as a foldable changing table on a daily basis and don’t use the safety locking fittings, according to instructions," it wrote.

“The intended use is for changing diapers on small children. Its second life is as storage furniture.”

The product is safe when used as intended and according to instructions provided, IKEA said.



The children who had fallen off the changing table are doing fine, according to the company. No such incidents have been reported in Singapore, it added.

“Safe products are always an IKEA priority and we are truly sorry to hear about the incidents but grateful that, to our knowledge, the children are fine,” Ms Emelie Knoester, IKEA’s children’s business area manager, was quoted in the post.

“IKEA has now taken precautionary actions and will further improve the product communication.”



