IKEA Singapore gives Malaysian staff extra day of leave to vote in elections

Malaysia’s 14th general election will fall on Wednesday (May 9), which has been declared a public holiday for the country.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore office of Swedish furniture giant IKEA said on Thursday (Apr 12) it would extend to its Malaysian employees a one-off, extra paid day of leave to return home for the coming polls.



“We take our social responsibilities seriously and we want to enable our co-workers to take individual responsibility, too,” said Ms Aldys Kong, IKEA Southeast Asia’s benefits and employment manager.



“This benefit will make it a little easier for them to exercise the right to vote in Malaysia’s election. Anyone needing more than one day will be able to apply for annual leave.”

There are about 80 Malaysians employed by IKEA Singapore, out of hundreds of thousands of Malaysian workers in Singapore.



Bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore also said it would “support” its Malaysian staff, “conditional upon the complete fulfillment of our operational requirements”.



“Our shift schedules are planned such that most colleagues will have ample time to return home and cast their votes before or after a shift,” a spokesperson assured. “Where necessary, we will facilitate feasible arrangements.”



A clutch of other Singaporean companies with Malaysian employees declined to comment, citing company policy.



Tuesday’s news of Malaysia’s first weekday poll in nearly 20 years saw Malaysians respond by extending online offers of help to overseas compatriots who wanted to go home to the ballot boxes.



Channel NewsAsia spoke to 10 Malaysians working in Singapore, who had all successfully made plans to head back across the Causeway. All 10 described the polling date as an “inconvenience” for Malaysians based in Singapore, Brunei, Southern Thailand and Indonesia’s Kalimantan, who cannot vote by post or at the embassy and must return home to do so.



Johor Bahru native Janice Chian said this was even more so for those living further up north, who will require more travelling time. “I suppose I’m blessed to be only a bad jam away and to have a supportive employer,” said the 28-year-old.



Ruing what she described as a “suspect” polling date, Penang-born Koay Yi Ling said: “There was talk they might schedule the election to be right after Qing Ming, making it less convenient for the Chinese to head back since they would've already gone home prior.”



Qing Ming, otherwise known as Tomb Sweeping Day, took place on Apr 5.



“EXERCISE YOUR RIGHTS"



Legal assistant Lee Ji En praised his employer for allowing him to return home to Segambut district in capital Kuala Lumpur, despite a “very tight court schedule”.



“When we asked whether we could go back, he said, ‘What can I do? Stop you? Of course you should go back’,” said Mr Lee, 24.



Commenting on how the May 9 date might discourage people from voting, he added: “Any reduction of turnout is bad for democracy because it reduces the legitimacy of the election results.”



Malaysia's longest-serving leader Mahathir Mohamad, now contesting as an opposition politician, said as much on Tuesday. The 92-year-old chairman of the Pakatan Harapan coalition will face-off against his former protege - Prime Minister Najib Razak of the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN).



BN is seeking to recoup a two-thirds parliamentary “supermajority” first lost in 2008. At the last polls in 2013, it captured a “simple” majority of 133 out of 222 seats, and lost the popular vote for the first time.



This time, a chance to participate in what is shaping up to be an intriguing election has some Malaysians based in Singapore urging each other to go home and stamp their political choice.



“It’s a crucial time for Malaysians to exercise their rights as citizens of the country,” said 26-year-old Alyssa Lim, who hails from Klang town in Selangor state. “Every vote counts!”