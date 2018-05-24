IKEA Singapore recalls SLADDA bicycle due to fall risk caused by drive belt

SINGAPORE: IKEA Singapore announced a recall on Thursday (May 24) for its SLADDA bicycle due to fall risks caused by its drive belt.

"The drive belt can suddenly snap, which in turn can lead to falls," IKEA said.



They were informed and advised by a well-established component supplier over the safety issue.



There have been eleven reports of such incidents in Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands and Germany, with two involving minor injuries, IKEA said. There are no known incidents in Singapore.

The Swedish furniture retailer said the bicycle is sold at its two outlets in Tampines and Alexandra.

Customers who bought the SLADDA bicycle are urged to stop using it and return it to IKEA stores for a full refund, IKEA said. Those who purchased accessories designed for the bicycle will also be refunded. Proof of purchase is not required.

"IKEA apologises for any inconvenience and want to thank all customers for their understanding," the furniture retailer said.

The SLADDA bicycle has been sold in 26 markets since August 2016 and received the “Red dot award” for its design.



"We are proud of the beauty of SLADDA and the intentions to create a sustainable urban transportation solution. We also know that many IKEA customers love their SLADDA bike, but for IKEA safety always comes first," IKEA said.





