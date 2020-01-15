IKEA recalls travel mugs due to chemical concerns

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is recalling its Troligtvis line of travel mugs over concerns that the product may migrate excessive levels of chemicals.

The company urged customers who have bought the Troligtvis travel mugs marked “Made in India” to stop using them and return them to any store for a full refund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is required.

All IKEA markets are affected, except the US, Canada and the Dominican Republic, the retailer said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 15).

TROLIGTVIS travel mugs that are being recalled. (Photo: IKEA)

The affected items have a Made in India mark. (Photo: Ikea)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The beige version of the mugs have been sold in Singapore since August 2019, while the green, pink and blue versions have been on shelves since October 2019.

“IKEA takes product safety very seriously,” the company said in its release.

“IKEA recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits,” it added.

Dibutyl phthalate is commonly used as a plasticiser, and also used as an additive to adhesives or printing ink.

Many countries have expressed concerns over phthalates because of their toxicity and the evidence of human and environmental exposure to these chemicals.

“People are exposed to phthalates by eating and drinking foods that have been in contact with containers and products containing phthalates,” said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Some types of phthalates have affected the reproductive system of laboratory animals," it added.

IKEA said in its release that it has prohibited the use of phthalates in food contact products since "many years ago".

"The investigation has shown that travel mugs marked Made in India may be affected and IKEA is now recalling the mugs in spite of a very low risk of any immediate negative health effect," the company said.

“IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall may cause.”