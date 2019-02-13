Three drivers forfeit their vehicles for providing illegal chauffeured services from Singapore to Johor: LTA

SINGAPORE: Three drivers were fined and forfeited their vehicles for providing illegal chauffeured services from Singapore to Malaysia, LTA said on Wednesday (Feb 13).

A fourth driver was also fined, with the authority applying to have his vehicle forfeited. A decision on that is pending.



The four drivers were investigated separately and were found to have conveyed passengers from Singapore to Johor Bahru for an agreed fare but without a Public Service Vehicle Licence​​​​​​​ (PSVL), the authority added.



Each driver was charged with using a vehicle as an unlicensed public service vehicle and driving a vehicle without valid insurance. All four pleaded guilty to the charges and were fined a total of S$1,400 each. They were also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 12 months.



All four vehicles found by LTA were foreign-registered, LTA said.



“Under the Road Traffic Act, all vehicles, including foreign-registered ones, are not allowed to provide taxi or chauffeured services in Singapore without a valid PSVL,” said LTA in the release.

"Any person caught using a vehicle that is not issued with a valid PSVL to provide taxi or chauffeured services shall be prosecuted."

Convicted offenders can be fined up to S$3,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both. The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

LTA officers conducting enforcement operations at East Coast Park Service Road. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

LTA STEPPING UP ENFORCEMENT CHECKS

In 2018, 13 drivers were separately caught for using unlicensed foreign-registered vehicles to provide chauffeured services, said LTA.

The authority has increased enforcement activities, covering areas such as Changi Airport, HarbourFront Centre and East Coast Seafood Centre, which are known visitor hot spots. LTA enforcement officers also conduct regular deterrence operations at these locations.

“LTA strongly urges the public against engaging chauffeured services provided by persons using unlicensed vehicles," it said in the statement.

“As these vehicles might not be sufficiently insured against third party liabilities, these passengers may not be entitled to insurance recourse if they are involved in a traffic accident while travelling in such vehicles.”



Mr Chandrasekar Palanisamy, Group Director (Traffic and Road Operations) at LTA, said: “Our enforcement officers have cracked down on these unlicensed public service vehicles to protect our commuters and our drivers. We work closely with various agencies to obtain the information and investigate these incidents.

“LTA views these infringements seriously, and we are committed to taking severe action against offenders.”