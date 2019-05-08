Illegal codeine cough syrup, other medication worth S$53,000 seized in Geylang

SINGAPORE: More than 80 litres of illegally manufactured codeine cough syrup and 32,000 tablets of assorted medicines were seized from an apartment in Geylang on Wednesday (May 8).



The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement that the seized tablets included sleeping pills such as midazolam, nitrazepam and diazepam, as well as other prescription medicines including codeine tablets.



The total street value of all items seized was about S$53,000.



Sleeping pills and other medicines seized during the operation. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

HSA said it conducted an enforcement operation in Geylang on Wednesday morning with police officers from the Bedok Police Division following feedback from the public regarding the illegal sale of codeine cough syrup at a coffeeshop near Lorong 20 Geylang.

Surveillance revealed that the illegal products were stored in a nearby apartment.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that the apartment was used to illegally manufacture and store the cough syrup and medicines. These products were intended for illegal sale in Geylang,” HSA added.



During the operation, two men and a woman were caught inside the apartment.

The three suspects, aged between 20 and 28, are currently assisting HSA with investigations into the manufacture and supply of illegal medicines.



Equipment used to make codeine cough syrup was found inside the apartment. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

Codeine cough syrups are used medically as a cough suppressant. They are classified as pharmacy-only medicines and can only be supplied by a licensed pharmacist or a licensed medical practitioner, HSA said.



HSA Enforcement Branch Director Annie Tan said cough syrup concoctions made in non-licenced facilities are dangerous and harmful to health as they are produced under poor manufacturing conditions with no proper quality controls.



She advised consumers to purchase such medication from licensed sources such as registered clinics and approved pharmacies.



“Through our close collaboration with the police, we were able to successfully uncover and disrupt this illegal supply of codeine cough syrup, and prevent further harm to the public. HSA will continue to step up our efforts and work with the relevant agencies on raid operations in targeted areas to disrupt the illegal supply of such medicines,” she added.



Those found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying illegal health products face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.



Members of the public are encouraged to report any illegal activity involving illegal cough syrup and medicines to the Enforcement Branch of HSA.