Company fined S$2,000 for storing chilled meat, seafood without licence

SINGAPORE: An importer and supplier of fine food was fined S$2,000 on Wednesday (Jun 24) for operating an unlicensed cold store, and storing meat and seafood products there.

Officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) made the discovery in December at 7 Mandai Link, where the company Elite Fine Food was found to have stored a variety of food products.



Among the frozen and chilled items were duck, veal, one lamb carcass and almost 500kg of seafood.

The total haul, which was seized, added up to 1,027kg.

"Illegal storage of meat/fish at unlicensed facilities pose food safety risks," said SFA in a media release.

"In Singapore, all meat and/or fish storage facilities must be licensed, and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards."

The authority added that it routinely inspects these licensed premises.

Offenders who illegally store meat and fish products can be fined up to S$10,000, or jailed for up to a year, or both.