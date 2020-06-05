81-year-old man among 33 people arrested for illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three men, aged between 28 and 81, were arrested on Wednesday (Jun 3) during a police operation targeting illegal horse betting activities.



Officers raided multiple locations across Singapore, including Jalan Kukoh, Bukit Merah, Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio, Eunos Crescent, Boon Lay Place and Marsiling Road.

More than S$9,000 in cash and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized, said the police in a news release on Friday.



The 33 men were arrested for offences under the Betting Act and Remote Gambling Act.

They are also being investigated for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures, said the police.

