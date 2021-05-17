17 investigated for illegal gambling, breaching COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 17 people for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling and breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

Those under investigation are aged between 17 and 70, said the police on Monday (May 17).

In a news release, the police said they received a report at about 12.50am on Sunday about a large number of people gathering inside a residential unit along Boon Lay Place.

Authorities found 17 people purportedly gathering and engaged in gambling-related activities inside the unit.

Gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Gambling-related paraphernalia seized as case exhibits on May 16, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A 62-year-old man is being investigated for his suspected involvement in operating a common gaming house, said the police. If found guilty of the offence, he can be fined up to S$50,000 and jailed for up to three years.

The remaining 16 people are being investigated for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house. If convicted, offenders face a fine of up to S$5,000 each, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

For not complying with safe distancing measures, they can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.



Under Singapore's new COVID-19 restrictions, group sizes are restricted to a maximum of two, down from the previous limit of five people.



