13 men investigated for illegal horse betting, breaching COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men, aged between 57 and 82, are being investigated for suspected illegal horse betting activities and for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.



Two enforcement operations were conducted in Woodlands and Marsiling on Jul 3 and Jul 7 respectively.



More than S$3,100 in cash, two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Jul 8).



The illegal betting activities took place in public places along Woodlands Street 82 and Marsiling Rise, said the police, adding that investigations against all the men are ongoing.



Case exhibits seized during the police operations. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Those found guilty of betting with a bookmaker face a fine of up to S$5,000, six months’ jail, or both.



Those found to be involved in bookmaking face a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000, as well as a maximum of five years’ jail.



The police reminded members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously. Those found guilty of not complying with the measures face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

