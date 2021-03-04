4 cases of illegal speed trials from 2018 to 2020; 31 arrested: MHA

SINGAPORE: Thirty-one people were arrested in four cases of illegal speed trials from 2018 to 2020, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told Parliament on Thursday (Mar 4).

These cases are pending investigations or court proceedings, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Associate Professor Faishal was responding to a question by Member of Parliament Ng Ling Ling (PAP-Ang Mo Kio), who had asked if the Traffic Police (TP) would consider stepping up enforcement on roads where drivers are prone to car racing, following the high-speed crash in Tanjong Pagar that killed five people.



Assoc Prof Faishal said TP officers conduct regular enforcement operations at known illegal racing hotspots, and TP will assess if there should be additional enforcement operations based on public feedback received.



From 2015 to 2017, there were five cases of illegal speed trials, with 10 people convicted, he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Ng then asked if TP had a list of roads prone to speed trials, and if more prevention measures could be introduced.

The MP, who is in charge of the Jalan Kayu ward, said she has received more feedback on such roads where drivers are prone to racing past midnight.

"We have a strategy to look at not only illegal speed trials, (but) essentially the overall road safety aspects of how we can keep our roads safe, and at the same time, road users are able to use it to carry out their daily activities," Assoc Prof Faishal responded.

Advertisement

Assoc Prof Faishal said TP learns about illegal speed trials through its work as well as intelligence from the community and its stakeholders.

"We know of the areas that have speed trials and we conduct enforcement operations regularly in such areas," he added.

"And for the Member concerned, we have received feedback relating to some of the issues that she faced in her constituency in relation to illegal speed trials, and we are also doing enforcement operations now."



The penalties for conducting illegal speed trials include a fine, mandatory imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle.

First-time offenders face a fine of between S$1,000 and S$2,000, and mandatory jail term of up to six months.

Repeat offenders may be fined between S$2,000 and S$3,000, and given a mandatory jail sentence of up to 12 months.

