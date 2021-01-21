Illegal sexual enhancement medicines worth more than S$90,000 seized in Sims Drive raid

SINGAPORE: More than S$90,000 worth of illegal sexual enhancement medicines were seized during a raid at a residential unit at Sims Drive on Wednesday (Jan 20).



About 62,000 units of the contraband items were confiscated, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a news release on Thursday.



HSA said it conducted the operation with support from the police, after receiving information that six packages believed to contain sexual enhancement medicines, would be delivered from overseas to a recipient in Singapore.



Some of the illegal sexual enhancement medicines were kept in cupboards. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

Some of the illegal sexual enhancement medicines were stored in drawers. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

The intended recipient, a 23-year old Chinese national, was apprehended at a residential unit at Sims Drive.



During the operation, more illegal sexual enhancement medicines were uncovered inside the unit. The man is currently assisting HSA with investigations for importing and supplying illegal health products.



HSA said it takes a serious stance against illegal activities that would harm public health. The sexual enhancement medicines may contain undeclared medicinal ingredients which can cause harm to those who consume them.



“We will take strong enforcement actions against those who engage in the sale and supply of health products containing undeclared medicinal ingredients,” added HSA.



Those found guilty of importing and/or supplying illegal health products face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.



HSA reminded members of the public that it is dangerous to purchase health products from dubious sources such as street peddlers. These products may be illegal, counterfeit or substandard, and may contain undeclared, potent ingredients which can potentially cause serious adverse reactions when consumed.



Members of the public are encouraged to report any illegal activity involving sexual enhancement products to the Enforcement Branch of HSA at 6866 3485 during office hours or via email: hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.