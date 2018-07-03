31 arrested, S$1.2 million seized in police operation against illegal World Cup betting

SINGAPORE: The police have seized about S$1.2 million in cash in an islandwide operation against illegal football betting during the World Cup.

Thirty-one men, aged between 22 and 74, were arrested, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 3).



Authorities raided multiple locations simultaneously on Monday. They included Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, Chinatown, Balestier, Sengkang, Hougang, Bukit Batok, Boon Lay, Jalan Sultan, Sembawang and Orchard Road.

An array of computers, mobile phones and other documents such as betting records were seized as well.



Illegal bets worth more than S$4 million were believed to have been placed and received by the suspects in the past two weeks, said police.

Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.

If convicted of providing unlawful remote gambling services, they each face a jail term of up to five years and a maximum fine of S$200,000.

"This operation was conducted as part of the police's ongoing efforts to stamp out unlawful remote gambling, especially during the ongoing FIFA World Cup," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) Florence Chua.



"Police take a serious view against such activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those who flout the law, including those who assist remote gambling syndicates in any way."

