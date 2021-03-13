Two women investigated for illegally collecting reusable face masks from vending machines

SINGAPORE: Two women are being investigated for their suspected involvement in separate cases of cheating in the collection of face masks from vending machines put up by Temasek Foundation.

The women purportedly collected the face masks using illegally obtained personal information, the police said on Friday (Mar 12).

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of them, a 56-year-old woman, allegedly collected more than 20 face masks from various vending machines in Pasir Ris.

The police had looked into the case after receiving a report on Mar 3 from a member of the public who was unable to collect her face mark from a vending machine along Chai Chee Avenue.

“A check with Temasek Foundation revealed that the face mask had already been collected,” said the police, adding that the woman was arrested on Mar 11.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The other case involved a 43-year-old woman.

The police had received a report on Mar 5 after a person was unable to collect her face mask from a vending machine along Orchard Road. As with the first case, her face mask had already been collected.

The 43-year-old woman was identified on Mar 8. She allegedly used illegally obtained information to collect five reusable masks from a vending machine along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

Advertisement

If found guilty, the women could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for cheating. For retaining illegally obtained personal information, they could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Police added that they have received similar reports in other residential estates and are intensifying efforts to identify the suspects.

They urge the public to inform the police if they spot suspicious individuals loitering near such vending machines.

Those who have difficulties collecting their reusable face masks should contact Temasek Foundation via their hotline at 1800-738-2000 or via email.