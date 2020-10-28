2 companies fined for storing, processing meat products in unlicensed premises

SINGAPORE: Two local firms were fined S$2,000 each on Wednesday (Oct 28) for offences related to the illegal processing and storage of meat products.

In a news release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that one of the companies - ILTM Tampines - had been operating an unlicensed meat processing establishment.



In November 2019, SFA officers found that ILTM Tampines had been conducting processing activities involving the thawing and marinating of chicken meat in premises that were not licensed as a meat processing establishment.

SFA also discovered 78 packets and a tub of raw chicken thighs. Officers subsequently sealed the items and detained them in the company's chiller.

But ILTM Tampines disposed of the sealed meat before investigations were completed, despite being instructed not to do so without SFA’s approval.



A total of 78 packets and one tub of chicken thighs were seized from ILTM Tampines by officers from the Singapore Food Agency. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

The other company that was fined was Cent to Dollar, an operator of minimarts, convenience stores and provision shops.

In March 2020, SFA officers seized about 147kg of assorted sliced beef cuts after discovering that Cent to Dollar had been storing meat products in multiple chest freezers in premises that were not licensed as a cold store.



A total of 147kg of sliced beef cuts were detected and seized from Cent to Dollar by officers from the Singapore Food Agency. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

All meat processing and storage facilities must be licensed and meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards, the agency said, adding that these premises are also regularly inspected.



Offenders who illegally process and store meat products could face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Those who tamper with any item seized or detained by SFA or alter any mark, seal or label placed on these items by the agency during an investigation will face similar punishments.