IMDA launches investigations into M1 fibre broadband disruption

SINGAPORE: Investigations have been launched after disruptions to M1’s fibre broadband services, affecting those working or studying from home during the "circuit breaker" period, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Wednesday (May 13).

The authority said in a Facebook post it will take “strong enforcement action” if there are any lapses on the part of the telecommunications company.

“IMDA takes a serious view of any service disruption to public telecommunications, especially during the circuit breaker period, where many are working and studying from home.”

The authority added it directed M1 to restore the affected services quickly and to keep its subscribers updated of the progress.

The disruption started early on Tuesday morning, according to online service tracker Downdetector.

People reported experiencing a service outage in various areas, including Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Boon Keng, Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Hougang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Punggol, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon, Siglap, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru, Queenstown and Yishun.

In a Facebook update on Wednesday at 6am, M1 said “all fibre services have been fully restored”, following maintenance works that started in the wee hours of the morning.

About four hours later, it noted some customers were still experiencing disruptions.



Mr Anthony Lee, a Sengkang resident, told CNA he was still experiencing disruptions to his fibre broadband on Wednesday. According to him, the outage first started on Tuesday morning.



Another Punggol resident also said he was facing issues at about 12.30pm on Wednesday. He told CNA that other residents in the area were facing similar issues.

CNA has reached out to M1 for more information.

Additional reporting by Lakeisha Leo