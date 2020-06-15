New chief executive appointed to Infocomm Media Development Authority

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will have a new chief executive from Saturday (Jun 20), with the appointment of Mr Lew Chuen Hong.



He succeeds Mr Tan Kiat How as part of the “continuing process of leadership renewal”, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said in a press release on Monday.



Mr Lew had joined IMDA as deputy chief executive (development) in May. Before that, he was the Chief of Navy between 2017 and 2020.



He had also served in the Ministry of Trade and Industry as director in the research and enterprise division, where he oversaw the development of entrepreneurship and Singapore’s research and development ecosystem.



"Mr Lew will build on ongoing efforts to strengthen IMDA and its partnerships with industry stakeholders and the community to forge a thriving and inclusive digital future for Singapore and Singaporeans," said MCI.



“INSTRUMENTAL IN EXPANDING SINGAPORE’S DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY”: MCI



Mr Tan leaves IMDA after more than three years as its chief executive.

He was appointed to the role in January 2017 to lead the merger of what was the Infocomm Development Authority and the then-Media Development Authority to form IMDA.



He established the SG Digital Office under IMDA and mobilised a digital ambassador network to reach out to less digitally-savvy segments of the community in order to help them acquire digital tools and skills.



He also enhanced programmes to ensure that low-income households can access digital tools, especially during the COVID-19 period, said MCI.



Through programmes like SMEs Go Digital, Mr Tan and his team helped more than 20,000 SMEs digitalise in less than three years.



“Under Mr Tan’s direction, IMDA took steps to build up the nation’s connectivity infrastructure such as the rollout of the 4th telco and awarding spectrum for 5G deployment," said the ministry.



Thanking him for his contributions, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said Mr Tan has helped IMDA and Singapore in the push towards a digital economy.

"Domestically, Kiat How has also played a key role in fostering a digitally inclusive society by keeping a close sense of the ground to address people's concerns with going digital, and enabling workers to seize exciting opportunities in the tech sector, so that all Singaporeans have a part in our digital future," said Mr Iswaran.



“I thank Kiat How for his many contributions, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I also would like to welcome Chuen Hong to the MCI family, and I look forward to working with him."

