Former IMDA principal consultant among 2 charged with conspiring to cheat statutory boards

SINGAPORE: The former principal consultant of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) was charged on Tuesday (Jan 26) with conspiring to cheat two statutory boards.

Jeffrey Ho Kiat, 54, was charged with conspiring to cheat IMDA as well as the People's Association (PA) of more than S$77,000.

A former director of Goldentree Innovations and Creative Futures Agency, Ng Sok Luan, 42, was also charged with the same offence on Tuesday.



Former director of Goldentree Innovations Ng Sok Luan outside State Courts on Jan 26, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the two allegedly conspired sometime in 2018 to cheat PA by concealing Ho’s interest in Goldentree, which is also the sub-vendor of Jzsfotografix and Zelkova Serrata.

Ho and Ng induced PA into making payments totalling almost S$35,700 to all three companies for jobs awarded to them, CPIB said.

Similarly, the two allegedly conspired to cheat IMDA by concealing Ho’s interest in Goldentree and Creative Futures.

"In doing so, they dishonestly induced IMDA into making payments, totalling more than S$41,800, to Zelkova and Creative Futures in 2018 and 2019 for jobs awarded to these companies," CPIB said.

Ho and Ng each face 12 charges for the offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years' jail, a fine, or both.



Ng's lawyer Gino Hardial Singh asked the court for time to take instructions and make representations. She will return to court next month.



Before joining IMDA, Ho headed DesignSingapore Council, Singapore's national agency for design, from 2009 to 2016. He also founded the School of Design at Singapore Polytechnic in 2004.

