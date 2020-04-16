IMDA investigating StarHub Internet service disruption during COVID-19 circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Wednesday (Apr 15) it has started investigations into StarHub's two Internet service disruptions which lasted hours.



On Wednesday, StarHub users across Singapore reported issues with their Internet service, with many working from home as part of enhanced COVID-19 "circuit breaker" measures.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"IMDA takes a serious view of any service disruption to public telecommunications services, especially during the circuit breaker period, where many of us are working and studying from home," the authority added.



It said "will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action" if there were "any lapses on StarHub's part".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complaints about the disruption were reported on social media at about 11am on Wednesday. Services were fully restored as of 8.20pm, StarHub said.



StarHub's chief technology officer Chong Siew Loong apologised to customers in a statement on Wednesday night, confirming that the disruption had come about due to a network issue with one of the telco's Domain Name Servers.



"Traffic on our network is well below our available capacity and ample redundancy has been built into our network to cater for high service levels to be delivered consistently," said Mr Chong.



"We take this incident seriously and will conduct a detailed root cause analysis so that we can prevent future recurrence."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram