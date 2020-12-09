Company fined for illegally importing 100kg of imitation black moss

SINGAPORE: Local importer Yuan Sang was fined S$3,800 on Wednesday (Dec 9) for illegally bringing in imitation black moss from China.

In a media release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it found 100kg of undeclared black moss during an inspection in November 2019.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"All the illegal consignments were seized," said SFA.



Samples of the black moss were sent to a laboratory for authentication, said the agency, adding that test results showed they were imitation black moss.



"Certain high-risk categories of food products are subjected to laboratory testing by SFA and can only be sold or supplied to the public upon satisfactory testing results," the agency said.

Offenders who sell food that is not of the quality, nature, or substance of the food demanded by the purchaser face a fine of up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to three months, or both.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit," said SFA.



The agency added that illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk.



Those found guilty of illegally importing processed food face a fine of up to S$1,000. The fine could double to S$2,000 for repeat offenders.

