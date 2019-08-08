22 arrested for immigration offences in 3-day ICA operation

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men and nine women were arrested for immigration-related offences in a three-day operation at several locations that ended on Wednesday (Aug 7), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Those arrested included Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Indian, Chinese and Malaysian nationals, said ICA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two Singaporeans and three Singapore permanent residents were also arrested.



The offences included overstaying, as well as harbouring and employing immigration offenders.

"Some of these immigration offenders were found engaging in work related to construction, cleaning as well as food and beverage industries," ICA said. "Investigations are ongoing."



Advertisement

Advertisement

ICA's latest operation covered a mix of residential and commercial premises in areas such as Kallang, Geylang, Orchard, Mandai, Little India and Serangoon.

Last week, 21 people were arrested over a five-day operation for immigration-related offences.

The authority said it takes "a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally".



Those convicted of overstaying or illegal entry face a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane. For illegal departure, offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

"ICA also takes a firm stance against any person who harbours or employs immigration offenders," it added.

Anyone found guilty of negligently, recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants may be sentenced to up to two years in jail and a fine of up to S$6,000.