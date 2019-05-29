Firm fined for illegally importing more than 2 tonnes of fresh vegetables from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$6,000 on Wednesday (May 29) for illegally importing more than 2 tonnes of fresh vegetables from Malaysia, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

Officers from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) detected six types of undeclared vegetables weighing 1,219kg in total in November 2017 in consignments of vegetables imported by Harborlift Fresh Food.

Two types of under-declared vegetables, weighing 750kg in total, were also found, SFA added.



Another two types of vegetables, which the company had been suspended from importing from Malaysia, were discovered in the same consignments. Officers found 181kg of these vegetables.

All of the illegal consignments have been seized and destroyed.

"Illegally imported food products are from unknown sources and pose a food safety risk. In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards," the agency said.

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit. "

Offenders who illegally import food can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to three years.