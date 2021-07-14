Importer fined for illegally bringing in frozen oyster meat, salted duck egg yolk

SINGAPORE: Importer Sigma Food was on Wednesday (Jul 14) fined S$28,000 for illegally bringing in frozen oyster meat and salted duck egg yolk from Malaysia, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).



Acting on information received, SFA said its officers found 42 cartons of undeclared frozen oyster meat during an inspection at the importer's cold store in December 2019.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Another 8kg of frozen oyster meat was found at its retail shop. The illegal consignments were seized.



SFA said investigations found that Sigma Food had brought in four shipments of undeclared frozen oyster meat from Malaysia from October to November 2019.



Altogether, 612.5kg of frozen oyster meat and 90kg of frozen salted duck egg yolk were imported illegally, said the agency.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.



“Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and poses a food safety risk. Eggs and their products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with our food safety standards and requirements,” said SFA.



Those who illegally import seafood products face a maximum fine of S$50,000, up to two years’ jail, or both.



Those found guilty of illegally importing egg products face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

