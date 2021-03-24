Importer fined for illegally importing processed food products like instant noodles, biscuits

SINGAPORE: Local importer Arklife Distributors was fined S$7,500 on Wednesday (Mar 24) for illegally importing more than 3 tonnes of processed food products, including instant noodles and biscuits.

Authorities discovered the illegal consignment on Jun 25, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint media release.



ICA officers at the Jurong Scanning Station noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a container from Indonesia. Checks revealed 15 pallets of illegally imported processed food products.



SFA’s investigation found more than 3 tonnes of illegally imported products including instant noodles, biscuits, beverages and various food seasonings.



The illegal consignments were seized.



"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit," said the authorities.



"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk."



Offenders who illegally import processed food may be fined up to S$1,000. Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$2,000.

